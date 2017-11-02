Police release video of smash and grab at phone store

Two suspects were caught on camera smashing a cell phone store's window and taking lots of tech.

Paragould police released video of the crime on Thursday.

It shows two suspects breaking into Russell Cellular, a Verizon retailer, at 2811 W. Kingshighway just after 4 a.m. Wednesday. One of them is seen outside the store throwing an object and breaking the window to get inside.

Then, the suspects run through the store taking several tablets and phones. A police report did not state how much merchandise was stolen.

An employee later found the scene and called police.

If you have any information about the crime, call the Paragould Police Department at (870) 236-7621.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android