Library holds food drive

A Region 8 library is offering more than knowledge. They’re offering sustenance.

Employees at the Lawrence County Library in Walnut Ridge are hosting a food drive called “Food for Fines”.

Ashley Burris, the library's director, said they want to give people a chance to help.

“People can bring in a nonperishable food item--It can’t be dented or expired--and they can trade those out. It is one dollar per can or per food item,” Burris said.

This is not the first year the library has held the food drive.

“It gives people the opportunity to get rid of those fines they might not otherwise have the financial means to do otherwise, as well as helping out our community,” she said.

There always seems to be a timely need around the holidays during the winter months.

They hope this drive will encourage people to think about those who are less fortunate.

“We’ve kind of done a display to go along with this,” Burris said. “We’ve put out several books and movies and given people ideas of different ways they can give back to their communities, as well. Just trying to inspire that feeling of thanksgiving and give back to your community and try to implement that in our community.”

Burris said giving back is something she does in her own life.

“Giving back is a big way I try to live my personal life,” Burris said. “And I also feel like the library in our capacity needs to do the same thing as well.”

Burris said this trade is only for fines, not lost materials.

“But if you were late bringing something back to us,” Burris said. “And you haven’t been back for that reason, come back in and bring a couple of canned food items and we’ll get rid of those fines.”

The food drive will take place the entire month of November. Then the donated items will be distributed to local food pantries.

The Driftwood Library in Lynn and the Bobbie Jean Memorial Library are also participating in the food drive.

