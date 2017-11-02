Special Report: Sadie's Fate tonight at 10

Thursday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Escaped inmate appears in court

2 seriously injured in shooting, including suspect

PLWC plans emergency response drill

Tonight at 10: Sadie's Fate

Region 8 animal shelters work year-round to get pets adopted. But with growing populations of homeless pets, not all animals find a home. Tonight at 10, Japhanie Gray meets Sadie who was dumped at Jonesboro Animal Control. Region 8 News follows Sadie to see her fate.

Sheriff speaking again

A local sheriff has found his voice once again after an accident while on the job. Kirsten May talks with him about his ordeal on Region 8 News.

Scattered storms tonight, tomorrow

Fall has taken a backseat to temperatures in high 70s and storms are in the forecast tonight. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy, 7 p.m.

Scandal, 8 p.m.

How to Get Away with Murder, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

Superstore, 7 p.m.

The Good Place, 7:30 p.m.

Will & Grace, 8 p.m.

Great News, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire, 9 p.m.



