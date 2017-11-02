Victim tells police suspect hit, choked her after she called 911

Not only did a man put a knife to his wife’s neck and threaten to kill her, police say he also threatened to burn down a home with her children inside.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jonesboro police responded to a welfare check in the 1000-block of French Street.

When they arrived, they found the victim and 24-year-old Shelton E. Leija sitting on the front porch.

“Officer Coleman noticed that [the victim] had a swollen lip and blood coming from her lip,” the probable cause affidavit stated. “Officer Coleman also noticed that [the victim] appeared to be scared and apprehensive about speaking in front of Mr. Leija.”

Once she was away from the suspect, police said the woman told them Leija hit and choked her after she called 911.

“Leija then went to the kitchen and grabbed a large knife from the kitchen,” the court document said. “Leija held her by the throat and told her that he was going to kill her when the officers knocked on the door, while still holding the knife.”

The woman said Leija had also threatened to kill her, her children and her father by “burning down her father’s trailer with them inside.”

Police found the knife that Leija is alleged to have used in the kitchen and arrested him.

On Thursday, he appeared in district court where Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.

The judge set Leija’s bond at $15,000 cash/surety and told him to appear in circuit court on Dec. 27.

