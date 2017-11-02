Missouri deer hunters required to test for disease

Those planning to go deer hunting in parts of Missouri will need to test for chronic wasting disease in harvested deer.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is requiring hunters in 25 counties to test for the disease during opening weekend of firearms deer season, Nov. 11 and 12.

Mandatory testing will be in Adair, Barry, Benton, Cedar, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Franklin, Hickory, Jefferson, Knox, Linn, Macon, Moniteau, Ozark, Polk, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Warren, and Washington counties.

MDC will have 56 sampling stations open from 7:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

According to their website, deer must be presented by the hunter who harvested the animal.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android