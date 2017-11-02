Trailer theft investigation nets three arrests

An investigation into recent thefts in Craighead County ended with three people in jail on felony charges.

During the course of the investigation, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department received information that led them to the American Mini Storage on Highway 1.

Surveillance video from the business showed Cody Byram rent a unit on Oct. 18. Court documents state Daniel Russell and Paige Russell were both with Byram in a red GMC pickup pulling a white tandem axle box trailer.

A probable cause affidavit states the trailer matched the description of a trailer stolen overnight on Oct. 17.

“The value of this trailer and contents at the time of theft is listed to be $27,500,” court documents state.

Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputies were granted a search warrant for the storage unit on Oct. 27. Inside, they found several items that were in the trailer when it was stolen, along with items that had been reported stolen from another county.

During a probation search on Oct. 30, officers arrested Byrum on suspicion of theft by receiving. A search of his home also uncovered tools that had been in the stolen trailer and more items listed from a recent theft in Brookland.

“Byram was interviewed and admitted to pulling the trailer with his truck, taking the trailer to the storage unit and unloading items from the trailer with Daniel Russell and Paige Russell,” an affidavit states.

Paige and Daniel Russell, who were each arrested on unrelated charges, also now face charges of theft by receiving.

In court Thursday, a judge found probable cause to charge all three with theft by receiving over $25,000.

Daniel Russell’s bond was set at $15,000. Paige Russell is being held on a $25,000 bond. Each also faces a $40,000 bond out of Izard County.

The judge, citing a $75,000 bond set Wednesday on unrelated charges and a $40,000 bond on the Izard County charges, issued an own recognizance (OR) bond for Byram.

Each was told to appear in court again on Dec. 27.

