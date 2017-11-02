Mandatory CWD sampling in 25 Missouri counties

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a deadly illness in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family, called cervids. CWD kills all deer and other cervids it infects. The disease has been found in Missouri and is slowly spreading. The Missouri Department of Conservation is working with conservation partners to find cases and limit its spread.

Hunters who harvest deer in 25 select counties among the 41 counties of the MDC CWD management zone must present their deer to MDC staff for CWD mandatory sampling.

Mandatory sampling is only required during opening weekend of firearms deer season, Nov. 11 and 12.

MDC will provide 56 sampling stations throughout the 25 select counties.

Sampling locations will be open 7:30 a.m. until at least 8 p.m.

Deer must be presented by the hunter who harvested the animal.

Deer may be field dressed before being taken to a sampling station.

Hunters can also present just the deer head with about six inches of neck attached.

For bucks bound to a taxidermist, the cape may be removed prior to being taken to a sampling station as long as about six inches of the neck is left attached.