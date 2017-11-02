College looks to boost enrollment

Black River Technical College is working to boost their enrollment next semester.

School administrators hope an event beginning next week will entice returning students to register for classes.

One administrator said when unemployment rates are low it can have an effect on college enrollment.

"Typically, as unemployment rates drop the demand for a college education kind of declines as well," said Ann Savage, BRTC's director of marketing. "So, the challenge there is to engage the students and let them know the importance of having the college education."

Savage said with business growth in the area the administrators are reaching out to student's to remind them about the value of education.

"Those jobs may not always be there," she said. "So, if you're prepared and you have the education behind you that's something that no one can ever take away from you."

The school will hold registration events Nov. 7-9, including giveaways during the event to help bring in more students.

