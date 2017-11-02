Deputies bust theft ring, multiple people arrested

Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation began with a phone call on Oct. 25th.

“Deputies and investigators,” Rolland said. “Received some information about a suspect who was in possession of some stolen four wheelers. That’s how this investigation began. The investigator and those deputies went to the residence. They did a search of that property and were able to recover three stolen four wheelers.”

But the investigation didn’t end there.

“The investigation continued,” Rolland said. “Deputies and investigators obtained even more information about stolen property that resulted in five different arrests. They applied for and were granted search warrants for different mini storages, houses and at one point a shop and a vehicle. So, it’s been several days on going here. And each day of this investigation they’ve recovered more and more stolen property.”

Rolland said their investigation has uncovered this theft ring stuck somewhere other than Craighead County.

“We believe we’ve solved at least five different burglaries,” Rolland said. “These burglaries stretch as far as Izard County. There was some stolen property which includes four wheelers and some guns that were stolen from Izard County that were recovered here. Our investigators here are working closely with those investigators in trying to tie all of that together.”

Rolland said the suspects arrested in Craighead County will face additional charges in Izard County.

“The same individuals who were arrested here,” Rolland said. “They will also be charged for residential burglaries and theft in Izard County, as well.”

Rolland said one of their searches uncovered more than stolen property.

“There was one arrest made,” Rolland said. “During the execution of a search warrant. At this location, officers found drugs on the property. So, another arrest was made during the execution of that search warrant. One individual is not facing any theft charges, but as a result of this investigation, he is facing drug charges.”

“We believe all of these individuals were working together,” Rolland said. “They were storing this stolen property in different places. But, yeah. They’re definitely all connected.”

Rolland said they’ve been working with the authorities in Izard County.

“The Izard County authorities,” Rolland said. “They were able to receive enough information from their own investigation and from the investigation that was done here to issue felony warrants on all these individuals.”

Rolland said he doesn’t believe this case is over.

“Obviously, with any case,” Rolland said. “With any investigation of this magnitude it’ll be ongoing for a while. The investigators are always developing more information as they go along. At this point in the investigation there are other individuals who are being sought. So, it’s continuing. The investigation is continuing. Hopefully, within the next few days or weeks we’ll be able to wrap it up and bring those responsible for those other thefts, bring them in to face charges as well.”

James Woodward, Paige Russell, Daniel Russell and Cody Byram all face theft by receiving and residential burglary charges.

Justin Beshiers is facing drug charges.

