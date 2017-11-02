School district adding second safe room, classrooms

One school district is expanding their classrooms for the first time in six years by adding a second safe room to the elementary school.

The Sloan-Hendrix School District is also adding ten classrooms to their elementary school as well.

Clifford Rorex, the school superintendent, said the room is a great addition to have not only for the school but for the community as well.

Hopefully, we'll never need to use it, but at the same time it's something that if the need arises, we'll be able to keep our students safe and then also in the event something goes on be able to open up to the community as well," Rorex said.

According to Rorex, the recent growth in students was causing the elementary school to run out of room for those students.

He said he expects the project to be finished by spring of 2018.

