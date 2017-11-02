Advocacy group says Laura's Cards are underutilized

Since unveiling Laura’s Cards in February 2016, more than 103,800 cards have been distributed in both English and Spanish, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Laura’s Card is a small, discreet pamphlet listing the rights and resources available to domestic violence victims.

According to NBC Affiliate KARK, the cards are greatly underutilized.

While officers are required to provide victims with information about their rights, there is no mandate that they hand out the official Laura’s Card.

A resource on Laura’s Card is the phone number of Women and Children First’s crisis hotline. It is an immediate way to seek intervention.

Some agencies print their own version of the cards.

