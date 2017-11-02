Church hopes to build onto food ministry

A Sharp County church is hoping a new building will help them grow their food pantry ministry.

The First Assembly of God in Cave City has been giving out food a couple times a week for eight years.

Now they have outgrown their small pantry.

The church recently broke ground on a new building that will better suit the needs of the community.

“Our mission statement actually says presenting the divine message through diverse methods and that is just one of the methods that we hope will people, not only to feed them physically but possibly help them spiritually also,” Bobby Sanders, the church’s pastor, said.

Sanders said the building will also have a small living area for missionaries to stay as they pass through Sharp County.

He hopes the new pantry will be open by the beginning of 2018.

The church also accepts food donations. For more information call the church at 870-283-5770.

