A-State to utilize superscore method for admission, scholarships

Arkansas State University will utilize a new method for ACT scores for the majority of incoming students, admissions, and scholarships.

According to a news release, A-State will use superscore which is the composition of a student’s best subscores, regardless of the test date on the ACT.

Most A-State institutional scholarships have an ACT component, and accepting the superscore for the majority of these scholarships will provide additional support for students and their families.

Hendrix College and the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville already utilize the superscore method.

Currently, admission standards are a 21 ACT and a 2.75 high school grade point average for unconditional admission or a 19 ACT and 2.30 GPA are required for conditional admission.

