Harrisburg schools approved for Alternative Method of Instruction days

The Harrisburg School District was approved for the use of the Alternative Method of Instruction days during the 2017-2018 school year, according to a post on the Weiner Elementary School Facebook page.

The AMI plan allows Harrisburg School District students to engage in learning during inclement weather or emergency days when conditions does not allow school to be in session.

The Commissioner of Education approved the district's AMI plan. The district was also granted at the equivalent of five student attendance days to be used as AMI days.

Students will be given digital and/or hard-copy content depending on the school they attend.

If students have internet access, they will be able to complete work electronically while students that do not have internet access will complete paper packets.

Students will have five days to finish the work.

The goal of AMI days is to avoid an interruption of the learning process.

