ASP: Passenger dies as vehicle attempts to flee police

Arkansas State Police report a woman was killed while riding in a vehicle trying to get away from law enforcement.

The crash happened in White County on Oak Dale Church Rd. at Highway 13 Thursday around 3:45 p.m.

According to the ASP crash report, Brandy M. Neal, 30, of Cabot was a passenger in a vehicle headed east on Oak Dale Church attempting to evade authorities.

The vehicle crossed Highway 13, went airborne, struck a telephone pole, and rolled several times. Neal died as a result.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

