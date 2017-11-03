Man sentenced on federal charge after buying murder weapon

A man convicted of a federal crime involving a firearm eventually used in a murder has been sentenced.

Gassville native Talmadge Beigh Pendergrass, 28, was convicted on a federal felony charge of making a false statement in the acquisition of a firearm. He was indicted by a grand jury in January.

The charge stems from Pendergrass making a straw purchase of a handgun at a Harps Grocery Store in Mountain Home in November 2015.

Ultimately, the gun would be used by Nicholas Ian Roos in the murder of Donald and Ladonna Rice at their home near Midway.

During the murder investigation, it was discovered that Roos went to the store with Pendergrass. When Roos was denied a gun by a background check, he then gave cash to Pendergrass to buy the gun. He then handed the gun over to Roos.

Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery stated there was no evidence to suggest Pendergrass knew of Roos' intentions to use the gun in the murders, but an indictment was still brought against him for buying the gun. Pendergrass pleaded guilty to the charge in May.

On Oct. 26, he was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. After serving the sentence, he will be on supervised probation for three years.

Roos and others involved in the murder remain in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

