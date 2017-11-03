American Academy of Pediatrics encourages cord blood donations

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new recommendations encouraging pregnant women to donate umbilical cord blood after birth.

NBC News reports cord blood can save lives by effectively treating dozens of diseases including sickle cell, leukemia, and certain genetic disorders.

“You could really save the life of someone with a fatal disease who had no other options and therefore we strongly recommend it if it's possible,” said Dr. Joanne Stone, maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Mount Sinai Health Care. “There's no pain whatsoever the cord blood is collected after the baby is delivered and the cord is already cut and clamped”

Patients are encouraged to use public cord blood banks that are free instead of private storage blood banks that can cost up to $2,000.

