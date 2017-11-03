UACCB to offer new agri program

Seeds of change expected this spring semester at a Region 8 college.

The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville announced Friday it will offer a new agriculture technology program.

Classes will begin this coming spring semester.

The program, which received approval from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education on Oct. 27, will include certificate of proficiencies in animal science, plant science, soil science, and agriculture business. It will also offer an agriculture technology technical certificate and an agriculture technology associate of science degree.

“The program provides a very targeted experience,” said Zach Harber, director of workforce development and education. “Students will have labs that will provide hands-on training in their chosen career field which will then be reinforced by the internship opportunities.”

Dr. Brian Shonk, vice chancellor for economics, said UACCB has partnered with Arkansas State University in Jonesboro to provide interested students with a seamless path to a bachelor’s degree in their desired agriculture career field. Students who earn the agriculture technology associate’s degree will be able to transfer into A-State’s agriculture program to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Registration for new or readmitted students begins Nov. 16. Spring classes begin Jan. 10.

For more information on the agriculture program, contact Harber at 870-612-2081. For more information on registration or to apply, visit www.uaccb.edu, call 870-612-2139 or email admissions@uaccb.edu.

