"3 for 3" suspect makes yet another appearance in court

“You’re three for three this week,” Judge David Boling said to Cody Byram in Friday’s district court session.

For the third time in as many days, the 21-year-old Brookland man appeared before the judge.

This time the judge found probable cause to charge him breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle and theft by receiving less than $25,000 but greater than $5,000.

According to court documents, he is suspected of taking a farmer’s Ford F-150 pickup truck to pull a friend’s vehicle out of a muddy field.

“Cody admitted to the detective that initially he had made entry into the sliding back glass of the truck and observed the keys were inside the vehicle,” the affidavit said.

He then told the investigator he and an accomplice used the truck to pull out a friend who was stuck in the mud off County Road 703.

Byram then drove the truck and an attached fuel trailer to County Road 745 and left them near some abandoned houses, the probable cause affidavit stated.

“Cody stated to the detective that he knew taking the truck was wrong,” the court documents said.

Byram’s latest charges are connected to a recent large theft ring bust. He and several others are accused of stealing a trailer and loading it with more than $27,000 worth of stolen goods from Craighead and Izard Counties.

After finding probable cause to charge him Friday, Boling set an OR (own recognizance) bond for Byram citing the fact that he is already being held on a $75,000 bond in Craighead County. The judge set that bond Wednesday after finding probable cause to charge him with possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II with the purpose to deliver, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing.

Boling gave him an OR bond on Thursday after finding probable cause to charge Byram with theft by receiving greater than $25,000. At that time he cited the earlier bond and a $40,000 bond on him out of Izard County where he's facing additional charges.

