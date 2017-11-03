Stolen guns, drugs lands man in jail on $250,000 bond

A Jonesboro man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with possessing stolen guns and drugs.

Police arrested 23-year-old Darius D’Shawn Sills Thursday night following a search of residence in the 900-block of South Patrick.

According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators found six loaded firearms, three of which were confirmed to be stolen.

Officers also reported finding 261 grams of marijuana along with sandwich baggies and two digital scales.

Sills said he is the only person who lives at the residence, which is located approximately 790’ away from the E. Boone Watson Community Center.

On Friday, after reviewing the documents, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Sills with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of theft by receiving a firearm less than $2,500.

Boling set his bond at $250,000. Sills’ next court appearance is Dec. 27.

