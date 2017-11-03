Sheriff's office warns of scam

The Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam going around the county.

According to the MCSO, someone is trying to collect money for legal service and/or warrants from people in Mississippi County over the phone.

The news release stated the individual is giving the name of Lt. Mike Barry and stating that he works for the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office.

The caller requests personal information for verification purposes and payments transferred to a green dot card. He also gives different voicemail numbers with a recording that states this is the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says he is not with the department, and they would never verify personal information over the phone, or ask to transfer money to a green dot card or any other card.

If you have any questions about this scam or need to report any contact with this individual, please call the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office at 870-762-2243 or 870-658-2242.

