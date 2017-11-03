Arrest made in June murder case

A Searcy man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Donovan Branch back in June.

According to our NBC affiliate in Little Rock, KARK, White County Sheriff's Deputies arrested, Stacey Mitchell, 43, on Thursday in connection with the June 21 murder.

Mitchell is currently being held on a $50K bond on charges of Homicide and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android