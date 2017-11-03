Arrest made in June murder case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arrest made in June murder case

Stacey Mitchell (Source: White Co Sheriff's Office) Stacey Mitchell (Source: White Co Sheriff's Office)
WHITE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Searcy man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Donovan Branch back in June.

According to our NBC affiliate in Little Rock, KARK, White County Sheriff's Deputies arrested, Stacey Mitchell, 43, on Thursday in connection with the June 21 murder.

Mitchell is currently being held on a $50K bond on charges of Homicide and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

