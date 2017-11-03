Students participate in firefighting courses at high school

Walnut Ridge High School is allowing kids to get hands-on experience in firefighting.

The school is one of two schools in the state to offer firefighting courses for high school students.

Around 18 students are taking the courses this semester.

Course instructors said they were happy to see the program have such a large number of students during the first semester.

The students are learning some of the same skills taught in college fire science courses.

"We're hoping that that interest really grows," said Alan Haskins, who is teaching the class.

Haskins, who is also the director of the Black River Technical College Fire Science Program, knows interest will grow in the coming years which will be beneficial for area fire departments.

"Volunteer fire departments are having huge trouble getting members and we're hoping that this will spur some increase, or increase their interest into doing this," he said.

