Walnut Ridge street to get permanent fix

Robin Lane in Walnut Ridge has been an issue in the town since it was built in the 1970s.

However, Mayor Charles Snapp believes he has found a solution to the street that keeps collapsing.

The road was built on unstable ground, according to the mayor.

"The road was built on top of a ditch dump, on top of a gumbo base," he said. "That gumbo base gives and expands depending on how dry the year is."

This issue along with heavy-load vehicles and high-traffic volume in the area caused portions of the road to collapse.

"When it's real wet the trucks go by they compress the gumbo and the road caves in, that's what it boils down to," Snapp said. "It's a very unstable road."

Snapp said after years of patching, city crews are taking a different approach to rebuilding it. Sections will be similar to a concrete highway.

Before 2017 is over, he hopes crews will have replaced at least 2 sections of the road.

