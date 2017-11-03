Nettleton High School hosts annual veterans luncheon

Around 300 veterans attended Nettleton High School's annual veterans luncheon on Friday.

The luncheon also included a program with student entertainment and guest speakers.

The student said they enjoy organizing and helping host the event to honor area veterans each year.

"I've enjoyed getting to hear their stories and all their courage that they've had throughout the years, putting their lives at risk for my freedom," said event organizer Sydney Sample.

"It's very cool to hear about why they do it," said event organizer Emily Herron. "They do like to tell us why they wanted to fight."

The students said they see the event as a way of showing veterans they have great respect for their sacrifices.

"We want to show that we care about what they do and their service does not go unnoticed," said Herron.

