Health inspections for the week ending Nov. 3 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Health inspections for the week ending Nov. 3

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

While they might not have found mice this week, health inspectors found quite a few other violations during their recent visits to area food establishments.

Here is a look at health inspections reported throughout Region 8 during the week ending Nov. 3:

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly