Retired correction officer: contraband could get someone killed

A former Arkansas Department of Correction officer said there is a lot of contraband found inside prisons that's being smuggled in by the people sworn to protect them, according to a report for NBC affiliate KARK.

Anthony Melcher said drugs like K2, marijuana, cigarettes, and cell phone parts are being brought into prisons.

He said it takes the right kind of person to do the job of a correctional officer.

“Once they’ve got you to bring something in, you face that chance that if you stop that inmate or inmates could hurt you severely,” Melcher said.

Melcher said he has witnessed correctional officers being escorted out by Arkansas State Police after trying to smuggle items into prison.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android