ASP releases new details on officer-involved shooting in Batesville

A Batesville police officer was injured and a suspect killed during an incident Friday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, a Batesville police officer responded to a home on Neeley Street around 7:40 Friday night.

The officer, according to a news release, made contact with 44-year-old Marvin Stair. ASP said Stair fired a gun at the officer "striking him multiple times."

Investigators said as additional officers arrived at the home, Stair stood at the front door and pointed a rifle at them. Police shot at Stair, killing him.

His body will be turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for examination.

Arkansas State Police are now investigating and "will present an investigative file to the prosecuting attorney for determination of whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws," according to the release.

The officer shot is expected to be okay and has not yet been identified by the Batesville Police Department.

