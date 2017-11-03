Injured officer continues to recover

Batesville police officer Michael Dickinson was injured and a suspect was killed during an incident Friday night.

According to Arkansas State Police, a Batesville police officer responded to a home on Neeley Street around 7:40 Friday night to follow up on a domestic incident.

Dickinson, according to a news release, made contact with 44-year-old Marvin Stair. ASP said Stair fired a gun at the officer "striking him multiple times."

According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, Dickinson was shot three times.

"He did manage to get to cover and other officers extricated him from the scene," Cockrill said.

Investigators said as additional officers arrived at the home, Stair stood at the front door and pointed a rifle at them. Police shot at Stair, killing him.

His body will be turned over to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for examination.

Arkansas State Police are now investigating and "will present an investigative file to the prosecuting attorney for determination of whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas laws," according to the release.

Cockrill said one Batesville officer is on administrative leave until ASP completes an investigation into the suspect's shooting death.

Dickinson was placed Intensive Care Unit, according to Cockrill. He is expected to survive unless there are any complications.

According to Cockrill, Dickinson is expected to undergo one or two more surgeries including one on Tuesday.

ASP troopers and Independence County Sheriff's Deputies patrolled Batesville Friday night and all day Saturday so officers could take the day off.

"The community has really stepped up to support us," Cockrill said. "They are feeding us supper tonight, so I'm really proud of this community for jumping up and standing behind us like they have."

On Wednesday, Independence County Judge Robert Griffin said Dickinson continues to recover and expected to be moved from the ICU into a room. Griffin said Dickinson has a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Batesville police posted on their Facebook page that donation accounts have been set up at First Community Bank and Centennial Bank for Dickinson. Donation can be made out to the Tiffany Dickinson Benefit for Michael Dickinson.

