Officer shot in Batesville, ASP investigates

A Batesville police officer was shot Friday night, according to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill.

The officer is expected to be okay.

Arkansas State Police has been called in to investigate.

Chief Cockrill said there is one known suspect at this time.

No further details have been released.

