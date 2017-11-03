Annie Camp Junior High School students help grant wish

One area school, alongside the Make-A-Wish foundation, granted a child’s wish Friday.

Last year, students at Annie Camp Junior High School raised $5,000 so that Luke Willis could go to Walt Disney World.

According Luke’s mother, Liza Willis, Luke was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia when he was just 22 months old.

After Luke won an intense Star Wars battle that was made possible by Joey Perry’s Martial Arts Academy, Luke’s wish granting was announced in front of the entire gymnasium.

“Today was great,” said Liza Willis. “He missed out on a lot because he had cancer. And just getting to be normal is amazing.”

Luke is now in remission and will be heading to Walt Disney World sometime this month with his family.

