Sadie gets a new home

After learning the fate of Sadie, a chocolate Labrador mix at the Jonesboro Animal Control, one Jonesboro woman stepped in.

Sadie has been at the Jonesboro Animal Control for several months and her clock was ticking to be put down.

“I didn’t want her to be put down,” said Anita Combs, Sadie’s new mother. “I really didn’t.”

So Combs consulted her husband who she said is not a big dog person.

“I looked at my husband and said please, let me get her,” said Combs. “Please let me get her, and he said ok.”

Combs said her husband fell in love with Sadie immediately after they picked her up from Jonesboro Animal Control.

“She is still adjusting,” said Combs. “It may take a little minute because she has been locked up for months but she has a new home now. Her entire name is Sadie Mae Combs now.”

Combs said because she’s been battling breast cancer and because her Labrador was stolen before, she has been wanting a dog badly.

“She can help me and I can help her,” said Combs. “I saved her life, she saved mine.”

Now Combs is encouraging everyone to go out and adopt.

“I wouldn’t trade her for anything,” said Combs. “If you don’t have an animal and want one, that is the place to go. I just advise everyone to please go out and adopt to save a life.”

