High school excited about A-State ACT superscores

After Arkansas State University announced their use of the ACT Superscores for the 2018 school year, local schools are pleased.

Arkansas State will use this method which is the composition of a student’s best subscores regardless of the test date on the ACT.

Chris Cross, a career coach at Jonesboro High School, said he and his students were very excited about the news.

“If a student is on the edge to try to make that 24, to meet the minimal requirement to get the scholarship, it will allow them to meet that standard,” said Cross. “It is a good opportunity for our students to get more money to pay for that education.”



Students at J-H-S will now have until Dec. 9 to prepare for the last ACT exam of the fall to meet the requirements for Arkansas State's super score.

