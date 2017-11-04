Red Wolves Volleyball Swept at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (11/3/17) – The Arkansas State volleyball team suffered its second sweep at the hands of Texas State this season with a 3-0 (13-25, 24-26, 20-25) setback Friday night at Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos.

The sweep by Texas State (19-8, 10-2 SBC) made the Bobcats the first team to sweep A-State (17-10, 10-4 SBC) twice in the same season since UALR in 2014. The Red Wolves only hit .161 on the night, while the home team hit .293, including a .343 to .098 advantage in set one for Texas State.

Carlisa May led the Red Wolves with 10 kills, while Tatum Ticknor paced the defense with 16 digs. Ellie Watkins handed out 25 assists and had two blocks, while Jessica Uke led the team with four blocks. Madison Daigle (13), Amy Pflughaupt (11), and Megan Porter (11) tallied double-digit kills for Texas State, while Erin Hoppe dished out 45 assists. Four players were in double-digit digs for the Bobcats.

“I felt like we took a step backward tonight,” A-State head volleyball coach David Rehr said. “I’m very interested to see how this team responds tomorrow with the quick turnaround. Hopefully we can get off to a better start against UT Arlington.”

Set one was close early with May getting A-State back within 12-10 on a kill, but the Bobcats used a 9-0 run to move in front 21-10. The home team would go on to win the frame 25-13. The second set was tight throughout with Drew Jones giving the visitors a 13-12 edge with a kill. Texas State appeared to take control at 23-20, but a 4-1 run by the Red Wolves tied things up at 24-24. However, the Bobcats won the next two points to hand A-State a 26-24 set two loss.

The third set was back-and-forth early tied 8-8 before an 8-2 Bobcats’ run put the home team ahead 16-10. A-State fought back to within four at 22-18 on a kill by Madison Turner, but couldn’t get any closer as Texas State sealed the sweep with a 25-20 set three triumph.

Arkansas State returns to action Saturday night against UTA. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.