Region 8 Football Playoff Schedule

Jonesboro, AR - Here is a list of the first round playoff games for teams in Region 8

6A:

Nov. 10th, Jonesboro at Russellville at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Lake Hamilton at Searcy at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Arkansas at Marion at 7 p.m.

5A:

Nov. 10th, Wynne at Little Rock Christian at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, McClellan at Batesville at 7 p.m

Nov. 10th, Sylvan Hills at Nettleton at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Valley View at Pulaski Academy at 7 p.m.

4A:

Nov. 10th, Riverview at Dardanelle at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Malvern at Gosnell at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Highland at Warren at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Hamburg at Westside at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Gentry at Southside at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Ashdown at Trumann at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Pocahontas at Dumas at 7 pm.

3A:

Nov. 10th, Centerpoint at Harding Academy at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Harmony Grove at Hoxie at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Mountain View at Charleston at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Cedar Ridge at Osceola at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Piggott at Prescott at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Bald Knob at Rivercrest at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Newport at Glen Rose

Nov. 10th, Perryville at Melbourne

2A:

Nov. 10th, Earle has a bye week. They will play on Nov. 17th against the winner of Hampton and Mineral Springs

Nov. 10th, Salem at Hector at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Bearden at McCrory at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Lavaca at East Poinsett County at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Spring Hill at Marked Tree at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10th, Cross County at Conway Christian at 7 p.m.