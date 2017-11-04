Escapees arrested in New Orleans back in Pemiscot Co.

Two inmates who escaped and were later arrested in New Orleans are now back in Pemiscot County, according to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

The sheriff says William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer arrived at the Pemiscot County Jail around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The pair will be arraigned in court Thursday morning on escape from custody charges.

The US Marshals Service arrested Carter and Latamondeer in recently in New Orleans.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Louisiana contacted Troop N for assistance after they suspected Carter was in a building on Loyola Ave.

Shortly after 12 p.m., troopers saw a man fitting Carter's description walking in the area.

Troopers were able to approach Carter and take him into custody without incident.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Orleans Parish Central Lockup where he was booked as a fugitive.

On Monday, Greenwell said Latamondeer was arrested around 7 a.m. at a homeless shelter in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was taken into custody without incident.

Two Pemiscot County Deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will travel to New Orleans to interview Carter.

William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from the Pemiscot County jail Oct. 15.

