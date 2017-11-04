New details released about Pemiscot County escapee's arrest in New Orleans

One of the Pemiscot County escapees has been arrested, according to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

The US Marshals Service said they arrested William Carter in New Orleans.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Louisiana contacted Troop N for assistance after they suspected Carter was in a building on Loyola Ave.

Shortly after 12 p.m., troopers saw a man fitting Carter's description walking in the area.

Troopers were able to approach Carter and take him into custody without incident.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Orleans Parish Central Lockup where he was booked as a fugitive.

Carter is currently awaiting extradition to Pemiscot County.

Two Pemiscot County Deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will travel to New Orleans to interview Carter.

William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from the Pemiscot County jail Oct. 15.

Latamondeer is still on the loose. He's considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Latamondeer, call 911 or your local police immediately.

