Pemiscot Co. escapees both arrested in New Orleans

Both of the Pemiscot County escapees have been arrested, according to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

The US Marshals Service said they arrested William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer in New Orleans.

Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, U.S. Marshals with the Eastern District of Louisiana contacted Troop N for assistance after they suspected Carter was in a building on Loyola Ave.

Shortly after 12 p.m., troopers saw a man fitting Carter's description walking in the area.

Troopers were able to approach Carter and take him into custody without incident.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Orleans Parish Central Lockup where he was booked as a fugitive.

On Monday, Greenwell said Latamondeer was arrested around 7 a.m. at a homeless shelter in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was taken into custody without incident.

Two Pemiscot County Deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will travel to New Orleans to interview Carter.

William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from the Pemiscot County jail Oct. 15.

Carter and Latamondeer are currently awaiting extradition to Pemiscot County.

