Pemiscot County escapee William Carter arrested in New Orleans

One of the Pemiscot County escapees has been arrested, according to Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.

The US Marshals Service said they arrested William Carter in New Orleans.

No details of the arrest were given.

Two Pemiscot County Deputies and an investigator with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will travel to New Orleans to interview Carter.

William Carter and Joseph Latamondeer escaped from the Pemiscot County jail Oct. 15.

Latamondeer is still on the loose. He's considered armed and dangerous.

