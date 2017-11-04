Brookland unveils new arena

Brookland, AR - It's out with the old and in with the new for Brookland High School.

Brookland unveiled a new arena Saturday at the high school.

It featured a brand new court, four-sided video board, new scoreboard and a new scorers table.

According to Brookland boy's basketball coach Bobby Gross, the arena has been in the works for some time.

"Three or four years ago we knew that our old gym that we've had for probably almost 55 years was coming to an end," Gross said. "This has been a long time coming. Many meetings, and finally it has come to fruition."

As part of the opening, Brookland held scrimmages of all ages at the arena.

The first senior high games at the new arena will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11th against Ridgefield Christian.