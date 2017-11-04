Large crowd rings in Christmas spirit at craft show

More than 1,000 people attended the annual Harvest Craft Show on Saturday.

This is the 42nd year the craft show has been held in Paragould.

Around 70 vendors showcased items including clothing, home décor and baked goods.

"We have vendors that have been doing this same show here for 20 years, we have free admission," said Parks and Recreation Department Event Coordinator, Kim Baldridge. "So, it's just a nice time for everybody to come out and look around."

She said the event helps ring in the holiday season each fall.

"It's a good lead in to Christmas, people get ready for Christmas and shopping and gives them a chance to buy local," she said.

The event also included door prizes and a kids craft area.

