Williams Baptist College celebrates 100 years of basketball

Williams Baptist College celebrated 100 years of Eagles basketball during homecoming Saturday.

The college held a reunion for their entire basketball program over the years.

"In our history we've had men's basketball for 60 years, women's basketball for 40 years," said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Brett Cooper. "So, we put those together and we have a century of basketball to celebrate."

Cooper said the reunion brought together almost all previous coaches and many players from the past.

"It really does give you an appreciation of the history of the school and the impact it's had," he said. "It's rewarding to see those folks and see what they've done."

Homecoming festivities also included a ceremony honoring a distinguished alumnus, musical performances and more.

The highlight of the day was the homecoming basketball game.

