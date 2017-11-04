Police investigate armed robbery at Jordan's Kwik Stop

New information was released by Jonesboro police after a reported armed robbery early in November.

Officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at Jordan's Kwik Stop, 4502 E. Nettleton Ave., on Nov. 4.

Once on scene, officers spoke with an employee who said she was cleaning and in the process of closing the store when two males motioned her to the door.

The shorter male suspect had a gun so the employee said she opened the door.

They came inside and the taller suspect reportedly grabbed the employee by the neck and pushed her against the counter.

One suspects said, "something about grabbing the money," the woman said as she was held at gunpoint and the suspects left the store after she gave them the money.

She described one of the suspects as having a "thick Spanish accent," according to the report.

Officer Jordan Fowler watch surveillance video of the incident which was said to be "blurry and skipped a lot."

Fowler described seeing a black or dark-colored passenger car pull up to the door. The video then skipped to the two suspects inside the store.

One of the suspects was seen with a silver and black pistol in his hand pointed at the victim. While pointing the gun at her, the suspect followed her to the edge of the counter.

Fowler then said the suspect retrieved the money while the other suspect stayed at the front of the counter.

After getting the money, the suspects are seen leaving the store in an undetermined direction.

One of the suspects was described as a six-foot-tall Hispanic male while the other was listed as a 5'5" African American male.

The case was later turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

An investigator reviewed videos from the night of the robbery and found "nothing of evidentiary value" on them.

The case will be filed as inactive pending new evidence, according to the incident report.

