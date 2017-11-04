Police respond to armed robbery at Jordan's Kwik Stop

According to JPD Public Information Officer David McDaniel, police were dispatched last night to Jordan's Kwik Stop at 4502 East Nettleton with a report of an armed robbery.

McDaniel said details are limited as police are still collecting information from an employee.

There is no suspect information at the time, but McDaniel said one firearm was spotted during the robbery.

Police are expected to review surveillance footage soon.

It is unclear if the suspect(s) got away with anything.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

