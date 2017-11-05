A-State Volleyball bounces back to defeat UTA in four

Arlington, TX (A-State) – The Arkansas State volleyball team bounced back from seeing its season-long, seven-match win streak halted Friday night to defeat UT Arlington 3-1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19) Saturday night at College Park Center.

Carlisa May led the Red Wolves (18-10, 11-4 SBC) win 17 kills, while Drew Jones chipped in with 11. Ellie Watkins handed out 37 assists, while Lindsay Cline tied a career high with three of A-State’s eight service aces. Tatum Ticknor picked up a team-best 16 digs, while Jones tallied three blocks as the squad’s defense held UTA (12-14, 6-7 SBC) to a .086 hitting percentage.

“We started out very poorly, but we were able to come back and play much better the rest of the match,” A-State head volleyball coach David Rehr said. “We were much sharper offensively in sets three and four. I’m happy with the result, but we still have some things to work on in practice.”

The Mavericks led 13-11 in set one before they used a 5-0 run to grab an 18-11 edge. A-State battled back to within 24-20, but a service error gave the home team a 25-20 set one win. The Red Wolves jumped out to a 7-3 lead in set two, but UT Arlington fought back to tie the frame at 15-15. However, the visitors outscored the Mavs 10-5 the rest of the way and won the set 25-20 on an ace by Jones.

A-State raced out to an 18-6 lead in set three after an ace by Cline and UT Arlington never threatened before Madison Turner gave the Red Wolves a 25-13 win on a service ace of her own. The fourth set was close early and saw the teams knotted at 16-16 before a 3-0 run, capped by a block from Jones, gave A-State a 19-16 advantage. UTA didn’t get any closer than two points the rest of the set before a kill by Turner sealed a 25-19 set four triumph.

The Red Wolves out hit the Mavericks .391-.080 in set three and .346-.036 in set four to take control of the final two sets.

A-State wraps up the regular season at Little Rock Friday, Nov. 10. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.