Crown club hosts royal fundraising event

The Junior Auxiliary Crown Club hosted an event for little princesses on Sunday.

The group held Tiara Time, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

More than 50 little princesses attended the event where they got to mingle with "grown-up princesses" like Jasmine and Snow White.

The money raised at the event helps the group give back to the Jonesboro community.

"All of the proceeds come to us and we use those in turn for our service projects," said Crown Club President Macy McDaniel. "Like adopting a Christmas family at Christmas who can't afford gifts, or girl scouts, crowns and canines, our events later on."

Those who organized the event said any donations they received would be beneficial.

"Anything is something and so, just hoping for enough to buy presents for this Christmas family here in a couple months," McDaniel said.

Kids were also treated to a story time, crafts and hair an make-up styling during the event.

