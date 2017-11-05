Habitat for Humanity holds 'Souper Sunday' fundraiser

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Jonesboro held their 8th annual "Souper Sunday" fundraiser.

The event allowed the public to pay admission to taste 23 soups donated by area restaurants.

More than 300 people attended the fundraiser, which helps many families.

The Hutson family says the organization has blessed them and it is an asset to the Jonesboro community.

"We're homeowners because of habitat and probably wouldn't have that opportunity without habitat," said Amy Hutson.

"It's an amazing organization," said her daughter, Chloe Hutson. "It's always a good thing to give back to habitat because habitat gives back to people."

The organization hoped to raise around $15,000 during the event.

"Being our largest fundraiser, it takes the support of the community in order to build these houses," said Executive Director Michael Sullivan. "We have volunteers that come out and build and they need materials to build with."

Sullivan said this fundraiser helps the organization continue building houses for families in need.

