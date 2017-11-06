Butterball working to get plant running after ammonia leak

A Jonesboro factory is working to get up and running again following an ammonia leak.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said crews responded to the Butterball factory, 9401 E. Highland Dr., for the leak at around 12:30 a.m. Once they arrived, they confirmed there was a leak.

Battalion Chief Brett Winstead says a power outage due to storms may have caused the leak.

Chief Miller says at one point one person was “unofficially unaccounted” for when the building was evacuated. However, they have since found that person and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews began leaving just after 6 a.m., turning over the scene to factory officials.

An official with Butterball said their team is working resume production at the plant as soon as possible.

However, there is no estimated timetable on when the plant will be up and running again.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android