Fire chief confirms ammonia leak at Butterball

Emergency crews are on the scene of an ammonia leak Monday morning.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said crews responded to the Butterball factory for the leak at around 12:30 a.m.

Once they arrived, they confirmed the leak.

Chief Miller says at one point one person was “unofficially unaccounted” for when the building was evacuated. However, they have since found that person and no injuries have been reported.

At 3 a.m., Chief Miller said they still don’t know how the leak happened and they are going to be there until they can figure that out.

Once the leak is cleared, they will reopen the facility.

We have a crew on the scene and will have the latest on Good Morning Region 8.

