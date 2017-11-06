LIVE UPDATES ON GMR8: Factory ammonia leak, TX church shooting

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

We continue to track breaking news locally and out of state this morning.

In Jonesboro, we will have LIVE updates on an ammonia leak at a Jonesboro plant.

Plus, a LIVE report from Texas this morning in the aftermath of a deadly church shooting.

Watch GMR8 for more information.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android